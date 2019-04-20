Retired Bruins players lace up their skates for charity

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Hockey Cares for Kids and Bruins Alumni teamed up for the annual charity game on Saturday, which connects kids to hockey legends while teaching them life-long lessons.

The Bruins Alumni team skated their way into the Stoneham arena to raise money for the nonprofit.

“It’s a great charity that does a lot for kids and sports in New England,” Bruins former right wing Rick Middleton said.

The Hockey Cares for Kids team said they were more than ready to take on the pros.

“Just a note to some of the boys over there,” one player said. “Keep your head up, you’re not the only big guy on the ice.”

Every year, the Boston Bruins Alumni team plays 26 games around New England to raise money for different charities.

