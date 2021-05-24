Retired firefighter alerts residents as multi-alarm blaze consumes part of Franklin condo complex

FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) – Firefighters are battling a multi-alarm blaze that broke out at a condominium complex in Franklin on Monday afternoon.

Crews responding to a report of a fire in the area of Crossing Road found flames shooting from the roof of the 12-unit building and thick smoke billowing into the air.

Retired Needham firefighter Mike Wright said he saw the smoke rising from a window in his own unit and ran out to try and help people evacuate.

“I saw the smoke go by, I said, ‘That doesn’t look good,” he told 7NEWS. “Yea just went and knocked on doors, I’m a retired firefighter, that is what we do.”

The fire alarm was being tested earlier in the day which is why resident Aaron Morey said his wife did not leave their unit immediately.

“The alarms were going off this morning she was like, ‘OK, it’s just a test.’ It wasn’t until the fire marshal was banging on the door that she knew she had to get out,” he said.

Photos from the scene showed firefighters on ladder trucks dousing the blaze with water as they worked to prevent it from spreading.

The roof of at least one of the buildings appeared to be completely charred and destroyed.

Firefighters from several towns were called in to help, but a single water main and the high wind made fighting the fire difficult.

“Unfortunately with the heavy wind, that did travel to the adjacent building, crews did a good job stopping it from traveling past the initial building,” Battalion Chief Chuck Allen said.

No injuries have been reported.

Residents say there are about 200 housing units scattered across more than 20 buildings at the complex.

Franklin police said in a tweet that residents will not be able to access the complex until further notice.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal has been called to the scene.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)