WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A retired firefighter woke up a sleeping couple after spotting smoke and helped them escape a three-alarm blaze that scorched their Weston home on Tuesday morning.

Crews responding to a report of a fire on South Avenue found flames tearing through the rear of the home, according to the Weston Fire Department.

Photos shared by the department showed heavy fire damage to an outside deck area.

A husband and wife were able to escape the burning home after the good Samaritan stopped and called 911.

“A passerby stopped and informed them that their house was on fire. They were both asleep. A gentleman got up and got his wife out of the house,” Weston Fire Chief David Soar told reporters. “A retired firefighter who lives down the street came over and helped these guys.”

There were no reported injuries, but the home is reported to be a total loss.

Part of Route 30 was closed while crews worked to knock down the blaze.

There were no additional details immediately available.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

3rd ALARM SOUTH AVE fire is knocked down companies are overhauling and mutual aid companies are making up pic.twitter.com/RNTGDfAhoq — Weston Fire (@WESTON_FIRE) May 10, 2022

BE ADVISED RT 30 (South Ave) is shut down between Brown St and Winter St due to the 3rd Alarm House Fire #MATraffic — Weston Fire (@WESTON_FIRE) May 10, 2022

3rd ALARM HOUSE FIRE companies currently on scene of a third alarm house fire in the 500 block of South Ave Rt30 — Weston Fire (@WESTON_FIRE) May 10, 2022

