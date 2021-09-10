NEW YORK (WHDH) - A retired flight attendant completed his walk from Boston to New York City while pushing a drink cart in honor of his colleagues killed on Sept. 11, 2001.

Paulie Veneto left Logan International Airport on Aug. 21 on his journey to Ground Zero in New York.

United Flight 175, which was flown into the World Trade Center’s south tower in New York, was Veneto’s regular run; however, he had the day off on Sept. 11, 2001.

The Braintree resident spent 30 years as a flight attendant for five different airlines.

Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

