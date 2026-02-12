GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - The community is mourning longtime Gloucester Fire Lt. Daniel Kennedy, who died nearly a week after he was hit and killed by a Lowell police cruiser on February 5.

Kennedy recently retired and had enrolled at UMass Lowell. Those who knew him said he was leaving classes and walking to his car when he was hit by the cruiser outside the O’Leary Library on Wilder Street near Bachelder Street. He later died from his injuries.

“Dan was just a larger than life character,” said former Gloucester Fire Deputy Chief Steve Aiello. “He was a firefighter’s firefighter. One of the bravest men I’ve ever worked with. Loved his county, loved the community, loved his daughters, loved his family. He was the guy you wanted with you if you were going into a burning building and it was going to be a dangerous fire fight, which all too often happens.”

Aiello not only worked with Kennedy, but considered him a dear friend.

“He wanted to be the best firefighter that he could be and the best EMT he could be and up until the day he retired, he trained to be the best,” Aiello said.

Aiello said Kennedy was always looking to better himself and give back. So instead of relaxing in retirement, the 60-year-old, who also served the country as a Marine, pursued a new path.

“He was going to UMass Lowell because he wanted to become a therapist to counsel veterans that were dealing with PTSD — firefighters and police officers and whoever they would help,” Aiello said. “He wanted to continue to help his community and his country.”

Authorities said the crash that claimed Kennedy’s life is now under investigation.

Kennedy’s family told 7NEWS, “His passing is beyond tragic, and our family is heartbroken. We look forward to a thorough investigation by the Massachusetts State Police to determine who and what entities caused the events of February 5. We also urge City of Lowell officials and UMass representatives to fully investigate what occurred.”

“I think he leaves behind a legacy of kindness,” Aiello said. “To honor him, if everybody could just, you know, a random act of kindness would be a perfect way to honor him.”

