Retired Marine who fought coronavirus gives heartfelt thank you to staff at NH hospital

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A retired Marine gave a heartfelt thank you to medical workers at a New Hampshire hospital who helped him recover from the coronavirus.

Alex Melo spent 13 days at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, including five days within their intensive care unit, after testing positive for COVID-19.

On the day he got discharged, staff members lined the hallway to cheer him on.

“I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the work that you have done, for sacrificing your time, your life to be on the front line,” Melo told the workers.

Portsmouth Regional Hospital wrote on Facebook that “so many of our employees were touched by Alex’s COVID-19 fight and subsequent recovery.”

