Retired Maynard firefighter charged with rape

MAYNARD, MASS. (WHDH) - A retired Maynard firefighter is facing rape and indecent assault charges and is ordered not to leave the state, officials said.

Richard Hill, 72, pleaded not guilty to charges of rape and indecent assault in Concord District Court on Monday, according to court documents.

The charges stem from an incident on Sept. 6, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office. All court documents except for the criminal complaint have been sealed.

Hill was released on $2,500 cash bail and has been ordered to surrender his passport, hand over any firearms in his possession, not leave Massachusetts and not contact the alleged victim or her daughter, according to the DA’s office.

The DA’s office did not have any further comment. The Maynard police chief had no comment, as did the Maynard fire chief. It is unclear when Hill retired.

Hill, who was laying on the couch with a GPS tracking device on his ankle when 7News went to his house Tuesday, said he had no comment.

Hill is due back in court next month and the judge will hold another hearing on impounding court documents Thursday.

