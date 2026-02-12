BOSTON (WHDH) - Retired NASA astronaut Suni Williams will be running the Boston Marathon on April 20.

The Needham native famously became the first person to run a marathon in space when she ran the 2007 Boston Marathon while strapped to a harness on a treadmill.

The Boston Athletic Association named Williams their 2026 Patriots’ Award Recipient for her inspiration, sportsmanship, and patriotism.

Williams completed three missions aboard the International Space Station, most notably logging 286 days during NASA’s Boeing Starliner and SpaceX Crew-9 missions from June 2024 to March 2025.

Williams also completed nine spacewalks, and holds the record for the most spacewalk time by a woman.

NASA announced in January that Williams retired in December of 2025.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)