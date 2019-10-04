Retired Navy officer pleads not guilty in child sex case

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A former faculty member at the Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island, has pleaded not guilty to engaging in sex with a minor and other charges.

Ronald Zenga, previously of Middletown, faces a federal indictment that alleges he took a minor across state lines and another country for sex.

The 44-year-old Zenga was indicted on eight counts including enticement or coercion of a minor to engage in illicit sexual activity, transportation of minor with intent to engage in sexual activity and distribution and possession of child pornography.

Authorities say Zenga used a Russian website to communicate with a law enforcement agent in England, where the case started, to graphically describe an ongoing sexual encounter with a young child.

His attorney, John MacDonald, did not oppose Zenga’s continued detention and declined to comment after Thursday’s hearing.

