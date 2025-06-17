REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Revere firefighters say a man was killed in house fire in Revere on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire officials said, Richard Serino 77, was rescued by firefighters from the first floor of a home on Washington Avenue, officials said.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he passed away.

Serino was a member of the Revere Police Department from 1979 to 2013.

“This is a very sad day for the Revere Fire Department and the City of Revere,” said Acting Revere Fire Chief James Cullen. “Mr. Serino was beloved in our community. He served as a US Marine and a Revere Police officer for many years, and his son is a Revere firefighter. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and many loved ones.”

Officials also say two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

“On behalf of the City of Revere, I extend my sincere condolences to the Serino family and loved ones during this unimaginable time of loss,” Revere Mayor Patrick Keefe Jr. said in a statement. “He comes from a lineage of Reverians with a rich history in public service, and we are grateful for his, and his family’s, contributions to the betterment of our city. We will all miss driving by his legendary holiday decorations, of which he dedicated so much time and care.”

Neighbors too remembered Serino for his elaborate holiday displays.

“It’s really sad because everyone in the community knows him, and it’s just an awful thing to see happen,” said Revere resident Lea Doucette. “He always has floaties up for every single holiday and i think a lot of people know him for that too, like that guy who has the floaties. It really brightens up my day, and I’m really sad that they’re not going to be there.”

Officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)