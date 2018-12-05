Retired police officer struck, injured while working construction detail in Medway

MEDWAY, MASS. (WHDH) - A retired Medway police lieutenant was struck and injured while working a construction detail on Wednesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a pedestrian struck in the area of Main and Mechanic streets about 10:16 a.m. found Special Police Officer Richard Malo, a retired lieutenant, injured in the roadway, according to Medway police.

The driver, Jerome Guthro, 71, of Medway, remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Malo was taken to Milford Regional Hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

