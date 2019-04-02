Retired Seekonk police lieutenant charged with larceny

SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - A retired Seekonk police lieutenant was charged Tuesday with larceny, officials say.

David Dyson, of Rehoboth, has been charged with one count of larceny over $250 by single scheme and five counts of public employee standards of conduct violations, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

The charges stem from incidents arising between March 2016 and October 2017 where it is alleged that then-lieutenant misrepresented the amount of time he worked on detail projects, officials say.

It is alleged that Dyson made a false claim for payment and was overcompensated for detail hours on five separate occasions totaling more than $1,000.

Dyson is due in court on May 1.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)