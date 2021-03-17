Retired sheet metal worker constructs model of iconic Zakim Bridge

(WHDH) — A retired sheet metal worker from Rhode Island built a model of an iconic Boston bridge.

Robert Eva used his skills to construct and eight and a half foot tall Zakim Bridge made out of various types of metals.

Eva said he was inspired to build the replica after driving across it every morning to a job in Salem back in 2015.

“Something about the bridge mesmerizes people. So, as I was coming back, I was seeing the whole layout and think this would be a nice project for me and all of a sudden I started making some sketches,” he explained.

Eva carefully wired in dozens of LED lights to illuminate the way for the toy cars driving across the bridge.

He estimates that it took him about 700 hours over five years to recreate the Zakim. He completed the colossal project last March.

Eva said he’s moving down to Florida soon and does not want to transport the several-pound structure.

“I want it to stay in Boston if it could,” he said.

His goal is to sell it to someone who would display the model publically in the city.

“Where people would be able to enjoy it visibly by looking at it,” he explained. “I want my artwork to be appreciated.”

The model is being sold in a private Facebook group and is listed at $25,000.

