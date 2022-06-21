TOWNSEND, MASS. (WHDH) - A retired Townsend police officer has been accused of propositioning a woman for sex and later impersonating a police officer to ensure she wouldn’t report the incident, according to authorities.

Police said that they were contacted by a worker at a local business about the incident. Police opened an investigation and arrested 60-year-old Thaddeus Rochette Friday.

Rochette will appear in court next month.

