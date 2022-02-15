LOS ANGELES (WHDH) - A retired United States Marine Corps captain is set to spend the rest of his life in prison for drugging and raping young girls in Cambodia, officials said.

Judge Dale S. Fischer sentenced Michael Joseph Pepe, 68, to 210 years in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California announced Monday.

Fischer described Pepe’s actions as “monstrous” and “horrific.”

“What he did to those pre-teen girls…was torture,” Fischer said, adding that there was “no justification for a sentence that would ever allow [Pepe] to be released from prison.”

Pepe traveled to Cambodia in 2005 for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with minors, the attorney’s office said.

He was initially arrested in Cambodia in 2006 and charged in the U.S. in early 2007.

Pepe was convicted and sentenced to prison in 2007 but his conviction was overturned in 2018. He has remained in federal custody since 2007.

Prosecutors retried Pepe on new charges, resulting in a seven-day trial in August 2021.

During the trial, the attorney’s office says jurors heard testimony from eight victims who were as young as 9 years old when they were sexually abused.

Each victim reportedly testified that Pepe sexually abused them, and several explained that Pepe drugged, bound, beat, and raped them.

Prosecutors presented evidence corroborating the victims’ testimonies, including homemade child pornography, the attorney’s office said.

Homeland Security Investigations and the Cambodian National Police investigated this case.

