Retired Westfield Police Detective held without bail on murder charge in wife’s death

WESTFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Westfield police detective has been indicted on a murder charge in connection with the death of his wife, who he claimed killed herself with his service weapon in May 2018, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported suicide at the home of Amy, 51, and Brian Fanion, 55, on North Road in Westfield on May 8 spoke with Brian Fanion, who was a Westfield police detective at the time, who said Amy Fanion had just used his service weapon to kill herself, according to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

The following day, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed Amy Fanion died of a gunshot wound but the manner was left undetermined pending additional analysis.

Following an investigation, a Hampden County Grand Jury issued an indictment Wednesday charging Brian Fanion with first-degree murder in connection with his wife’s death.

He was arraigned Thursday in Hampden Superior Court and ordered held without bail.

He is due back in court on Jan. 9.

