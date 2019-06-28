ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WHDH) — A retirement home in Ohio splashed into summer.

The Oaks at NorthPointe in Zanesville made a Slip ‘N Slide for its residents as part of its Wellness Week earlier this month.

The assisted living facility shared a video on June 14 of resident Millie sliding along a piece of tarpaulin while sitting on a huge inflatable duck.

Employees stood on either side of the inflatable and pulled Millie along.

She appeared to be having a blast.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)