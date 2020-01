QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - An officer retiring from the Quincy Police Department received a standing ovation as he walked out the station’s doors Thursday.

Officers lined the station’s parking lot and cheered on Mike Brandolini for his years of service.

Brandolini could be seen with a big smile as he shook their hands.

Congratulations to Officer Mike Brandolini on his retirement today! If you frequent the Quincy Square area, own a business there, or just stopped to visit, chances are you’ve talked to him. We wish him the very best! pic.twitter.com/W0eHMpUVb3 — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) January 30, 2020

