SOUTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A retiring Southbridge police officer became emotional after receiving a surprise send-off from his son during his final call.

Officer Duane Ledoux spent 30 years with the department and planned on riding off into retirement.

Police Chief Shane Woodson radioed to Ledoux as he drove in his police cruiser to congratulate him for serving the force.

“Southbridge Police Department and the Town of Southbridge want to thank you for your dedicated service to the law enforcement profession,” Woodson said. “Wish you the best of luck on your future endeavors. Congrats, brother.”

Ledoux radioed back saying thanks to Woodson when his son Nate, who flew in from out of town, delivered an unexpected message.

“It is my honor to acknowledge this Code 5, to set free a man who has sacrificed so much of his time for all of us,” he said over the radio. “Officer Ledoux, badge number 1041, dad, you are officially Code 5.”

Ledoux became very emotional after hearing his son speak, saying he had a feeling his son would fly home for the special occasion.

Nate Ledoux says his father will spend retirement discovering new craft beer, exploring the country and chasing glory.

