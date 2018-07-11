Retiring state police K-9 dogs looking for forever homes

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two retiring state police K-9 officers are in need of forever homes.

In a post on the agency’s Facebook page, state police say they’re looking for the right owners to take in K-9 officers Klauss and Alex.

“The Massachusetts State Police anticipate the retirement of some of our loyal and faithful working dogs in the near future, and are updating our list of people interested in being considered to possibly accept these dogs as family members and provide them a forever home,” the post reads. “Those who express interest will be rigorously vetted to ensure that they are prepared, willing, and able to care for the dogs appropriately and lovingly in a safe environment.”

Klauss is a 5 ½ years old Malinois mix dual-trained in patrol and human remains detection.

“Klauss will be available because his handler was promoted in rank and had to leave the K-9 Unit, and because the handler already has a retired MSP dog at home, he does not have space for a second. Due to Klauss’ age, he is not suitable for re-issue to another Trooper,” state police wrote.

The other dog is Alex, an 8-year-old German Shepherd, originally from Slovakia who is trained in patrol and narcotics detection.

“We anticipate that Alex will be available because he has reached a retirement age and his handler is unable to keep him because he has a new department dog and another police dog at his home,” state police said of Alex.

“The State Police have certain criteria we will seek in prospective owners,” the post continued. “We will conduct interviews with and run background checks on those interested, and we will only turn the dogs over to those whom we determine are the “right” person or family for each dog’s forever home.”

Those interested are asked to please contact the K-9 Unit Commander, Lt. Patrick Silva, at Patrick.Silva@pol.state.ma.us.

