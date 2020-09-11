Reunion for retiring military dog, marine takes place in Charlestown

A military canine who served overseas in Japan reunited with his handler in Charlestown on Friday.

Ramos met with his handler Brendan Cabey, a Marine Corps veteran, at the historic Navy Yard. The reunion was made possible by the American Humane Society.

Cabey was able to adopt his former battle buddy who is retiring with the help of the Society. He spent two years as Ramos’s handler and six months as his primary trainer.

“Just to have somebody who was there to come back, it hits home,” Cabey said.

Adoptions can be difficult amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Society pulled it off and were able to do so on 19th anniversary of September 11th.