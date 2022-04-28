QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Quincy woman had an emotional reunion with her Yorkie after he was stolen from her nine years ago in Boston.

On Wednesday Animal Control Officer Michelle Carlos found a Yorkie running loose on the streets of Stoughton. After treating the dog to a bath and dinner Carlos checked 11-year-old Rex for a microchip which revealed the name of his owner.

That day Marzena Niejadlik got a call she never expected. Her long-lost pup was safe and sound.

“We slightly started losing hope, recently, but this is incredible, this is really incredible to have him,” she said.

Niejadlik said she made her way to Stoughton as fast as she could.

“That was rush hour so it must have just felt like forever getting to that Stoughton station,” Niedjadlik said.

Nearly a decade ago Niejadlik says someone plucked Rex right off the street when he got out of the house. She says the loss was unbearable because she got Rex to ease the pain of losing her brother.

“We were devastated. So I was like trying to look for the ways to help my mom actually, to you know … in that terrible time and the Yorkies are so funny,” she said

Some of her sadness has been turned into joy now that Rex is back where he belongs.

“It’s hard to believe but I felt happiest in, you know, almost in my whole life,” Niedjadlik said.

