BOSTON (WHDH) - Revelers are keeping their eyes on the sky as the city of Boston prepares to ring in the Fourth of July with its annual festivities on the Esplanade.

Performers took the stage at the Hatch Shell Monday for the final dress rehearsal ahead of this year’s Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular.

“We have plans in place to make sure we get a show together at some point,” said Pops Conductor Keith Lockhart. “This is my 28th time and we’ve only have one total rainout, so let’s just have collective energy toward fair weather.”

“I love this city, it’s one of our favorite cities, it’s one of our biggest fan bases right here in Boston and we’re here for our men and women in uniform,” said Chris Lucas of the Grammy-winning country duo LoCash. “It’s the Fourth of July, we’re celebrating the greatest country in the world.”

Special guests performing in this year’s Fireworks Spectacular will include LoCash, Broadway star Mandy Gonzalez and 90s R&B group En Vogue.

Speaking on Monday, Lucas said he had already been enjoying time in Boston.

Members of En Vogue, known for their incredible harmonies, said historic Beacon Hill is beautiful and said they’re excited to play the Hatch Shell.

While closed to the public, the dress rehearsal Monday was recorded in case weather makes things tough on the Fourth of July itself on Tuesday.

Rain or shine, fireworks designer Matt Shay said crews have 5,000 firework effects ready to be coordinated in sync with the Pops.

“Everything is designed to be shot in rain, heat — no matter what it is, we’re able to do that,” said fireworks designer Matt Shay. “So, regardless of the weather situation, as far as we’re concerned, we’ll be able to shoot the fireworks display.”

The fireworks will be fired off five barges, which were packed and ready on Monday.

If rain does come Tuesday night, Shay said it may actually help clear some of the cloud cover.

“Usually, when it’s raining, it actually is less foggy and that seems to help as far as the visual aspects of the fireworks show,” Shay said.

Parts of Storrow Drive closed on Monday and will remain closed through Tuesday due to the Fireworks Spectacular.

The concert itself starts at 8:30 p.m. and the fireworks display is set to begin at 10:30 p.m.

Gates open for the free show at 12 p.m.

