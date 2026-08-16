BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of people lined the streets in Boston for the annual Dominican Parade and Festival on Sunday.

The parade formed in Hyde Park and continued down Centre Street and Columbus Avenue before ending with a festival at Franklin Park.

Police reminded the public that the event is family-oriented and that public consumption of alcohol, unauthorized vehicles/motorcycles on the route, and fireworks are strictly prohibited by the Boston Police Department.

Organizers say they invited community members to come celebrate responsibly, a push that was echoed by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who was also in attendance.

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