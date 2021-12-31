BOSTON (WHDH) -

Crowds returned to Copley Square to celebrate First Night festivities in Boston on Friday after the annual event was held remotely last year.

All events were held outside due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, and officials urged attendees to wear masks in large crowds. They also held two walk-in vaccination and booster clinics.

Performers onstage and ice sculptures in the square gave the New Year’s Eve celebration an atmosphere last year was missing, attendees said.

“You feel more of a sense of life from everything as opposed to last year, it was a lot more quiet,” said Ryder Jackson, who was visiting from New Hampshire

