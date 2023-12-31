BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of people came together on City Hall Plaza on Sunday for Boston’s First Night festivities, which drew residents from across the area who were looking to ring in 2024.

This year’s celebration was moved to City Hall Plaza due to ongoing construction at Copley Square.

The free and family-friendly event featured performances, ice sculptures, fireworks, and more. The City is a partner of the New Year’s Eve event, which is formally run by Boston Celebrations, Inc, and managed by Conventures, Inc. All parties are taking steps to ensure public safety as Boston celebrates the New Year.

“First Night is a beloved tradition in Boston and beyond, having created delightful experiences for neighborhood residents and visitors from around the world,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement. “Our newly renovated City Hall Plaza is the perfect venue to welcome families from all over to ring in the New Year. I encourage all our residents to celebrate safely as we welcome 2024.”

A parade from City Hall Plaza to the Boston Common led up to the Family Fireworks over the Common. Midnight Fireworks over Boston Harbor presented by Meet Boston capped off the night.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)