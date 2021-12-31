BOSTON (WHDH) -

Crowds returned to Copley Square to celebrate First Night festivities in Boston on Friday after the annual event was held remotely last year, and lined up at free clinics to kick off 2022 with vaccines and booster shots

All events were held outside due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, and officials urged attendees to wear masks in large crowds. A clinic organized by the Whittier Street Health Center vaccinated more than 500 people at Copley Square.

“A lot of people, this is their first dose,” said Whittier Street CEO Frederica Williams. “I think what was important for people is convenience. They came here. They didn’t have to schedule an appointment. Anyone that showed up was vaccinated.”

“[It was] surprisingly easy compared to doing all this reservation stuff online which probably took more time than it did to wait in line here, and they’ve got live music and food, so can’t complain too much,” said Phillip Casella, who got a booster shot.

Performers onstage and ice sculptures in the square gave the New Year’s Eve celebration an atmosphere last year was missing, attendees said.

“You feel more of a sense of life from everything as opposed to last year, it was a lot more quiet,” said Ryder Jackson, who was visiting from New Hampshire.

“It’s great to be outside, great to see everyone out. Most everyone is masking,” said attendee Pat Quill. “Let’s get rid of 2021 and ring in 2022.”

