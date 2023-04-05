Under the terms of a new law, Massachusetts car dealerships and sellers can now start issuing temporary registration plates to out-of-state residents who purchase vehicles here.

Rep. Smitty Pignatelli of Lenox, who co-filed the original version of a bill former Gov. Charlie Baker signed on his way out the door on Jan. 5, said the Registry of Motor Vehicles made a new “non-resident short-term registration transaction” available for the first time Wednesday.

By allowing dealerships to issue temporary registrations for buyers who live in other states, drivers can take their vehicles home off the lot rather than wait for delivery. That will save dealerships the cost of delivery and ensure that the sales tax revenue flows to Massachusetts, not to a buyer’s home state, Pignatelli said.

“I am very pleased at the RMV’s decision to begin the process of issuing temp tags,” Pignatelli said in a press release. “Not only will these changes ease the process of purchasing a vehicle, but the Commonwealth will see tens of millions of dollars in additional revenue that we were previously losing to other states.”

The temporary plates will be valid for up to nine days. To qualify, purchasers must provide to dealers proof of residence, motor vehicle insurance and property damage insurance.

The change is “an issue of consumer convenience,” according to Massachusetts State Auto Dealers Association Executive Vice President Robert O’Koniewski.

“As consumers shop on the internet and across states, this will give them a better experience to pick up their vehicle,” O’Koniewski said in a statement provided by Pignatelli’s office.

(Copyright (c) 2022 State House News Service.