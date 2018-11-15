Revenues dip at MGM’s Massachusetts casino in 2nd month open

BOSTON (AP) — Gambling revenues at MGM Springfield have dropped in the second full month of operation at Massachusetts’ first resort casino.

The state Gaming Commission reported Thursday the casino near Connecticut generated $22 million revenues from gambling, down 18.5 percent from $27 million in September.

Casino spokesman Saverio Mancini said MGM has been making adjustments to its gambling offerings, including adding more video poker machines, introducing new slot machines into the “high limit” area and offering lower stakes blackjack and roulette tables.

Massachusetts regulators also reported Thursday that Plainridge Park, a slots parlor and horse racing track in Plainville, generated $13.5 million in October, a dip from September’s roughly $14 million. A casino spokesman declined to comment.

Massachusetts collects 25 percent of MGM’s gross gambling revenues and 49 percent from Plainridge Park.

