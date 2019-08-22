Revere armed robbery suspect wanted for same crime in Medford

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Revere bank robbery suspect who allegedly jumped on an MBTA bus in an attempt to evade capture before offering kids cash for a ride was wanted for a similar crime in Medford, according to police.

On Monday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation was working in conjunction with Medford police to investigate an armed robbery from August 15 in which the suspect took an Uber to and from the East Cambridge Savings Bank.

According to a release issued by the Medford Police Department, authorities were planning to conduct surveillance in areas where the suspect, later identified as 45-year-old David Hattersley, associated.

Later that day, Hattersley, and an unidentified woman, took an Uber to the Bank of America at 25 American Legion Highway where he allegedly brandished a weapon and fled on an MBTA bus with a large bag of money.

After the bus operator reportedly refused to take an offer of $200 to keep driving, the suspect got off at a stop near Revere City Hall.

Hattersley entered Nathan and Rachel Brown’s Warren Street backyard and offered their children cash for a ride.

The Brown’s children ran inside and Rachel went outside to confront the alleged robber.

There she said Hattersley confessed and offered her money to call him a cab.

“Eventually I said if you just calm down and I get my kids inside, I’ll call you a cab,” she said. “So he just kind of sat over there and I came upstairs, locked the door and called the police.”

He was later caught counting the stolen money in the area of 142 Warren St., officials said. Video from Sky7 HD showed several officers surround and arrest the suspect.

Police say he was in possession of a pellet gun and about $12,000 in cash.

Hattersly is currently in federal custody for a probation violation. He is facing armed robbery charges.

The woman has not been charged in connection with either robbery. She claims to have been unaware of Hattersley’s dealings inside the banks.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)