Revere bank robbery suspect who tried to get away on MBTA bus to face a judge

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) – A Revere bank robbery suspect who jumped on an MBTA bus Monday in an attempt to evade capture will face a judge on Tuesday.

Officers responding to a report of a robbery at the Bank of America at 25 American Legion Highway around 1:30 p.m. learned a gun-wielding man had fled with a large bag of cash, officials said.

The man, later identified as David Hattersley, 45, traveled to the bank in an Uber with his girlfriend, and made his getaway on an MBTA bus.

After the bus operator reportedly refused to take an offer of $200 to keep driving, the suspect got off at a stop near Revere City Hall.

Hattersley entered Nathan and Rachel Brown’s Warren Street backyard and offered their children cash for a ride.

“We looked out the window and he was just laying the grass with all the cash,” Nathan said. “Basically just bathing in it.”

The Brown’s children ran inside and Rachel went outside to confront the alleged robber.

There she said Hattersley confessed and offered her money to call him a cab.

“Eventually I said if you just calm down and I get my kids inside, I’ll call you a cab,” she said. “So he just kind of sat over there and I came upstairs, locked the door and called the police.”

He was later caught counting the stolen money in the area of 142 Warren St., officials said. Video from Sky7 HD showed several officers surround and arrest the suspect.

Police say Hattersley, 45, was in possession of a pellet gun and about $12,000 in cash.

The woman, whose name was not released, never left the bank parking lot and was also arrested.

The suspects are expected to be arraigned Tuesday on bank robbery charges.

They had also been wanted in connection with an armed robbery at East Cambridge Savings Bank in Medford last week.

