Revere Beach emptier than usual on Labor Day weekend amid pandemic

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - While the Labor Day holiday weekend is supposed to be the last hurrah of summer, Revere Beach had fewer visitors than usual as the city remains at high risk during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s obviously not as crowded as it was before or last year. or even a couple of weeks before,” said beachgoer Elena Vitali.

Revere is one of five cities being targeted by the state for increased enforcement and education during the pandemic. Health care workers are also concerned that they could see a similar spike in cases after the holiday the way they did following Memorial Day and Independence Day.

Officials used orange barrels to block off more parking along Revere Beach Boulevard this weekend.

“It was a good idea, because people were getting too lax,” said neighbor Tricia Lond.

But some still came to have fun at the beach.

“[We’re] just trying to enjoy being around here as much as we can and try to take advantage of everything there is to do outside while it’s still warm,” said Kurt Wright.

