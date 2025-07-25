REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival kicked off Friday morning, bringing crowds for sun, sand, and sculptures – all celebrating the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution.

Revere Beach Boulevard will be closed during the event, which runs through Sunday.

Sand sculptors from all over the world set to work crafting majestic works of art along Revere Beach Boulevard, pieces that take up to 15 tons of sand and water.

The sand itself is brought in from a quarry in New Hampshire, 300 tons of it: the equivalent of eight 18 wheelers.

The festival also features live music, amusement rides, and fireworks. The artists say the annual event is part of what makes Revere Beach so special.

Parking bans are in place during the festival, with police warning that those without a festival permit will be towed.

