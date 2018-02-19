REVERE, Mass. (WHDH) – Chuck Sozio – the man many would consider the dean of the appliance industry – spent Presidents Day doing something he never could have imagined. The 91-year-old spent the day surveying the damage done after a fire tore through his business.

Flames tore through the iconic Sozio Appliance and Furniture store on Route 60 in Revere Saturday afternoon. Sozio and his wife, who have been in business for more than 70 years, were inside the store when the smoke detectors went off. Within a matter of minutes, the blaze had gone to five alarms.

Fire officials deemed the building a total loss Saturday night during a press conference.

The store owner said decades of blood and sweat and tears were reduced to a pile of charred debris.

The fire left as many as two dozen employees temporarily out of work.

Sozio said he’s just thankful now was injured, and is not about to be rattled by the roaring fire. He said he plans to rebuild.

