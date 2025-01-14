REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Revere City Council passed a motion Monday seeking to address safety in emergency shelters for migrants and the unhoused population.

The council is calling on state officials to appear before them to discuss the vetting procedures for those who stay at the emergency assistance spaces in the state.

This comes after 28-year-old Leonardo Sanchez of the Dominican Republic was arrested two weeks ago for allegedly bringing 10 pounds of fentanyl and an assault rifle into a hotel being used as an emergency shelter.

“It is appalling that a state-run resource, funded by taxpayer dollars, operating under a unique right to shelter law, was so fundamentally flawed,” said Revere City Councilor Michelle Kelley. “This is a lapse in judgment, a clear failure of due diligence, and a prime example of common sense being thrown out the window.”

Governor Maura Healey issued an order last week for all state-run shelters to be inspected for illegal drugs and weapons.

