REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Friends and family gathered Tuesday night at a Mosque in Revere to honor the lives of three young women who died in Belize.

The three young women were all found dead at a beach resort in Belize over the weekend. Members of the Islam community say they were very active in their faith.

“I know that these women were part of the broader Muslim community in Revere, which is an important community, a productive part of this community,” said Imam Akif Honcha of the AICP Islamic Center. “So any tragedy that befalls them befalls the community of Revere as a whole.”

Authorities in Belize say they are investigating the deaths as possible drug overdoses, but religious leaders in Massachusetts say they still have questions.

“Part of our religion as Muslims is to think the best of those around us, so one shouldn’t spread rumors about the deceased that the family would not find appealing,” said Honcha.

All three women were pursuing careers in medicine, and as the investigation continues, community leaders say they hope the families of all three get closure.

“It’s obviously tragic, but the family is looking for answers, and that’s really what they want. They don’t want speculation, they want to know exactly what happened and why it happened. They’re looking for some more information,” said Revere Mayor Patrick Keefe Jr.

