Revere community rallies around couple whose car was hit by hate

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Revere community came together Friday evening to rally around a local couple whose car has been hit by hate several times.

Many people gathered outside City Hall for an anti-racism rally that has been spurred on by several recent incidents including, one that occurred last week when swastikas were spray-painted on a car belonging to a Muslim family.

Anti-racism rally starting in Revere. Event being held after recent incident where swastikas and "white power" were spray-painted on & near a Muslim family's car. #7News pic.twitter.com/ZyREPe8nVW — Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) June 26, 2020

That family says it is not the first time their care has been vandalized.

Police are investigating the incident as a potential hate crime.

“I really need to see as a grassroots organizer and as a citizen that the city really is committed to anti-racism,” event organizer Somaya Laroussi said. “Yes they put out statements that sound nice, and they put up a Black Lives Matter banner before but they ended up taking it down. We need to see more than performative activism. We want to see real change.”

The demonstrators said they want more transparency among the police and city leaders and for more steps to be taken to quell racism in Revere.

