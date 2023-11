REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Revere firefighters used a ladder truck to rescue an elderly woman who became trapped in a fourth-floor apartment during a two-alarm fire on Sunday.

Images from the showed firefighters reaching the woman on Park Avenue and guiding her to safety.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

