Revere hit-and-run victim remembered as ‘happy’ woman who ‘loved everybody’

REVERE, MA (WHDH) - State police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Revere Monday night that claimed the life of a 46-year-old woman.

Mary Ann Fiandaca was struck about 8:30 p.m. while crossing the street on Route 145, according to state police. She was rushed by ambulance to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where she succumbed to her injuries Tuesday morning.

“She was a really happy woman and she loved everybody,” neighbor John Dourado told 7News. “I’m so sad that she passed away.”

The driver, who state police say fled the scene after the incident, has since been contacted by investigators and is being identified as a Revere man. He has not yet been charged.

“If you hit somebody you should always stop to make sure everything is OK,” Dourado said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information that could help investigators is being urged to call state police at 781-284-0038.

This is a developing news story, 7News will add more information as it becomes available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)