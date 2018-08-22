REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A citywide job fair for employees displaced by the closure of the Necco plant, along with the public, will take place in Revere Wednesday afternoon.

Mayor Brian Arrigo coordinated with the Department of Labor and Workforce Development Rapid Response team to put on a city-wide job fair from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at the Rumney Marsh Academy, located at 140 American Legion Highway.

“We got a great response from the business community after Necco was shut down,” Arrigo said. “We immediately turned our efforts toward helping those who lost their jobs, and as employers started to contact the Mayor’s office hoping to connect with the displaced employees, it became apparent that there would be quite a few employers looking to hire workers.”

Between 50 and 60 employers in fields ranging from food production to healthcare are expected to attend the fair.

