The city of Revere has launched a new program to provide up to $6,000 in mortgage assistance to homeowners who have suffered financially as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This pandemic has impacted our community in so many ways, and our team has been focused on utilizing Federal funding to its fullest extent on behalf of our residents. After announcing rental assistance for Revere residents, I knew how important it was to find a way to help Revere homeowners as well,” Mayor Brian Arrigo said. “I hope residents will take full advantage of this resource, and that it may provide some relief during a challenging time.”

The city said the program will be funded with federal CARES Act funds and in collaboration with the Chelsea Restoration Corporation.

To be eligible, the property must be in Revere and occupied by the owner, the owner must show a financial need, the owner’s income cannot exceed 80 percent of the average median income for the city and the property must be up-to-date on tax payments and have no outstanding violations.

Applications are available through the city.

