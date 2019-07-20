Revere lemonade stand raises money to fight childhood cancer

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two sisters in Revere offered passers-by a chance to beat Saturday’s heat while also giving to a good cause.

Their stand, which got a visit from Revere Mayor Brian M. Arrigo, donates proceeds to the charity “Alex’s Lemonade Stand,” which raises money to fight childhood cancer.

The sisters have been setting up shop every summer for the past eight years and have raised around $24,000.

The stand will be open for business during tomorrow’s heat wave as well.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)