REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Revere man appeared in court Tuesday after his arrest on charges including impersonating a police officer over the weekend.

Byron Boisseau, 43, was arrested on Sunday, according to state police. He has since posted $500 bail.

In a statement, state police said troopers first received a “be on the lookout” message around 8 p.m. Sunday reporting a white Ford Crown Victoria that had been spotted “utilizing flashing lights to force other vehicles out of the way.”

State police said the vehicle was linked to Boisseau and later spotted on Ocean Avenue in Revere.

State police said a trooper pulled Boisseau over and began speaking with him.

“Upon being questioned, Boisseau stated he worked for a security company and was in possession of a mace gun and a BB gun,” state police said.

During the traffic stop, police said investigators found items including two bulletproof vests with steel plates and thin blue line flag patches, a Glock-style BB gun, a plastic mace gun, a folding knife, an expandable baton, handcuffs, a security badge, a black ski mask, a police supply catalog and bold cutters.

Boisseau was arrested, according to police, and charged with the following:

Impersonation of a police officer

Carrying a dangerous weapon

Possession of burglarious tools

Disorderly conduct

Negligent operation of a motor vehicle

Attaching non-compliant aftermarket lighting.

“Do you have anything to say about the charges,” 7NEWS’ Sabrina Silva asked Boisseau as he left Chelsea District Court on Wednesday.

“Yeah, [expletive] off,” he said.

Previously speaking in court, Boisseau’s public defender said his client is innocent, claiming all the items in his possession were for his job as a security guard.

“A lot of this incident is all fluff,” said attorney Richard Barrett. “My client did not attempt to stop anybody with these lights. He didn’t identify himself as a police officer.”

Boisseau is due back in court in September.

He has been ordered to steer clear of dangerous weapons, in the meantime, and only drive to and from work.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)