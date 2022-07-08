BOSTON (WHDH) - A Revere man was arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court, facing five charges including larceny and indecent assault and battery after allegedly groping an unconscious woman.

Muneeb Mohammed, 49, allegedly groped an intoxicated and unconscious victim in the Transportation Building in February, according to Assistant District Attorney Bader Abueid. Mohammed was placed under a $15,000 bail, ordered to stay away from the victim and witnesses, surrender his passport, wear a GPS monitoring device and stay away from Boston.

At 1:50 a.m. on February 20, he approached a “visibly intoxicated woman” in the Transportation Building food court, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. According to several witnesses as well as surveillance footage, Mohammed sat next to the woman and touched and kissed her for 30 minutes, and surveillance footage showed him rifling through her purse.

Security officers intervened when he attempted to carry her to the exit. When police arrived, he claimed to be helping her to the hospital, though the victim’s cell phone was in his pocket.

In a later interview, he admitted to touching her while he was aware she was unconscious.

Mohammed’s trial date is set for March 27.

