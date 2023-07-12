GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old man from Revere is facing assault charges after police say a victim was stabbed in the chest at a gym in Gardner, according to authorities.

The Gardner Police Department said the stabbing happened around 10:20 a.m. at the Planet Fitness on Victoria Lane. The victim, a 43-year-old man, was seriously wounded as a result and was flown to UMass Memorial Medical Center where officials said he was in stable condition.

According to Gardner PD, Nunez Lennox of Revere was later stopped and arrested near Route 190 in Leominster with assistance from Massachusetts State Police.

Lennox was expected to be arraigned on at least one count of Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon in Gardner District Court later in the day.

