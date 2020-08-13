Revere man arrested in connection with death of woman found unresponsive in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have arrested a Revere man on a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of a woman who was found unresponsive in Boston in March.

Officers executing an arrest warrant in connection with the March 13 death of Sarah Dorany, 29, of Maynard, on Wednesday arrested Aaron Parsons, 43, in Maine, according to Boston police.

Officers responding to a reported cardiac arrest in the area of the Verb Hotel on Boylston Street around 12 p.m. found Dorany unresponsive and pronounced her dead at the scene.

Parsons is expected to be arraigned on charges of manslaughter and engaging in sexual conduct for a fee.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)