REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Revere man was arrested on child porn charges on Wednesday after a search warrant uncovered hundreds of images and videos of child sexual abuse material on his cellphone, officials said.

State police arrested Kenneth Higgins, 45, on charges of possession of child pornography and possession of child pornography, third offense.

Higgins is a classified as a Level 2 Sex Offender and has multiple prior convictions for possession of child sexual abuse materials. He is currently on probation imposed following a prison sentence he served for a 2008 child pornography conviction.

Today’s charges stemmed from an investigation by the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County and the State Police Cyber Crime Unit that began recently as a result of a cyber tip provided by Yahoo to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The tip included several picture files depicting child pornography and data related to the IP address that accessed the picture files. NCMEC referred the tip to MSP.

Higgins was ordered held without bail for violating his probation from the previous case by re-offending.

