Revere man arrested on weapons charges in East Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police arrested a Revere man on weapons charges Tuesday after finding him in possession of a loaded gun in Eastie, officials said.

Officers patrolling the area of Clippership Lane and Summer Street in East Boston about 6:45 p.m. spotted a large group of males loitering in the area and noticed one of them began to walk away from the group while clutching the front of his waistband, according to Boston police.

After a brief foot chase, Remi Jones, 24, was arrested after police found him in possession of a loaded .22 caliber gun.

He is expected to be arraigned in East Boston District Court Wednesday on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and trespassing.

