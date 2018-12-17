Revere man convicted of homicide in violent crash that killed Lynn woman

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Revere man who crashed his friend’s BMW into an SUV while speeding down Interstate 95 in North Attleboro in 2015, killing a 65-year-old Lynn woman, was convicted last week of motor vehicle homicide, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn announced.

Fall River Superior Court Judge Renee Dupuis sentenced Arman Chaudhary, 29, to two-and-a-half years in the Bristol County House of Correction with one year to serve. The balance of Chaudhary’s jail sentence was suspended for three years.

Prosecutors say Chaudhary drove on to a grassy median to pass an Uber driver around 3 a.m. before losing control while driving at speeds in excess of 100 mph. Chaudhary then struck a Ford Expedition, causing it to flip over a guardrail and roll several times.

A passenger inside the SUV, Rom Tim, died from injuries sustained in the collision. Several other people in the SUV suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The BMW eventually came to rest in the travel lane and was hit by two other vehicles.

“The defendant engaged in the reckless operation of a motor vehicle that killed the victim. It is particularly concerning that the defendant had a bad driving history,” Quinn said. “I am pleased that the defendant was held accountable for his conduct.”

Chaudhary was also ordered to complete 100 hours of community service.

