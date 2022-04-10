REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Revere man is due to face a judge after officials say he opened fire on them late Friday night.

Officers were called to the scene on Broadway and Fernwood Avenue for reports of a man acting in a threatening manner, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden,

When they responded the suspect, later identified as Daniel Cote, was said to be waving a gun and then allegedly opened fire on them when they tried to get closer to him.

Cote suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg when officers returned fire, authorities said. He was transported to an area hospital.

A 9mm handgun and spent ammunition casings were recovered at the scene, Hayden said.

Two police officers were also taken to the hospital for emotional distress.

Cote will be arraigned in Chelsea District Court Monday on assault and weapons charges.

